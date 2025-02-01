+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian invasion forces have made progress near six settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

The advances were noted near the settlements of Rivnopole, Rozdolne, Yantarne, Petropavlivka, Baranivka, and in Udachne in Donetsk Oblast, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the Russian army had captured the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian Defense Forces had cleared one of the Russian strongholds in early December 2024.

According to the project, the marking on the map in Novomlynsk is more of an update rather than a "new" advance. DeepState data indicates that the occupation of the village occurred approximately a few weeks ago.

News.Az