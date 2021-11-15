Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss launch of 3+3 talks on Southern Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal have confirmed the relevance of promptly launching a 3+3 mechanism of talks (by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey and Iran) for the Southern Caucasus, TASS reports.

"The parties discussed the widest range of crucial issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in the Southern Caucasus and Central Asia," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Monday. "In the context of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan the importance was emphasized of systematic implementation of the agreements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, achieved on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. The importance was emphasized of launching a regional 3+3 consultative mechanism for the Southern Caucasus in the near future."

News.Az

News.Az