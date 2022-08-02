Russian, Turkish presidents to meet on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

According to the spokesman, the Russian and Turkish leaders will focus on bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine and in Syria. Economic cooperation will be discussed among bilateral topics.

“A good opportunity to compare notes on the effectiveness of the mechanism for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports - to take a look at how effectively it works. Well, and to exchange opinions on world affairs,” Peskov added.

News.Az