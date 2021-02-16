Yandex metrika counter

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases reach new low in months

Russia registered 13,233 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since Oct. 10, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,099,323, with 80,979 deaths and 3,624,663 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,409 new cases, down from 1,818 the previous day, taking the city's total to 959,405.

More than 107.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

