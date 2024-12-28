Russia’s FSB foils assassination attempts on defense officer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has foiled terrorist attacks targeting a senior Defense Ministry officer and a military blogger covering the special military operation, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the FSB, a Russian national, acting on orders from Ukraine’s military intelligence, has been arrested for plotting the attacks. "Under instructions from a handler, the attacker retrieved an improvised explosive device weighing about 1.5 kilograms in TNT equivalent, <…> disguised as a portable music box, from a hideout in the Moscow Region. He conducted reconnaissance at the residences of the targets in order to detonate the bomb remotely," the FSB reported.The plotter allegedly contacted an employee of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) via Telegram messenger. He is currently cooperating with investigators.Operational measures are ongoing, and investigators are documenting evidence of the detainee’s criminal activities.

