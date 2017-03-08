Russia's Gazprom Neft interested in Iranian oil fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian oil major Gazprom Neft currently seeks the development of only two Iranian oil fields, namely Shangule and Cheshmeh-Khosh, but open for participation in other projects as well, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company Vadim Yakovlev told TASS.

"Only Shangule and Cheshmeh-Khosh as of now," Yakovlev said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of energy conference CERAWeek-2017 in Houston.

Yakovlev added that the company was also ready to consider the options of its participation in other consortiums regarding the development of Iranian oil fields.

Iran is set for holding a tender of its oil fields for international companies in late March. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) published a list of international companies willing to take part in the tender in early January.

A total of 29 companies entered the list, including Russia’s two oil majors Lukoil and Gazprom Neft. The tender was initially scheduled for late January and then was rescheduled for mid-February. Neither of them took place and the next possible timeframe has been set for late March.

