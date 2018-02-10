Russia’s Ingushetia may transport drinking water to Qatar via Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Ingushetia is discussing possible ways of transporting drinking water to Qatar, Yunus-bek Yevkurov, head of Ingushetia, who is on a working visit to St

Yevkurov noted that deliveries by air, sea and also by rail via Azerbaijan and Iran are possible.

He added that during his visit to Qatar, investment in the creation of an international airport terminal in Magas town was negotiated.

“The Emir of Qatar gave instructions to set up a working group,” Yevkurov said. “The working group will be established, and then a decision will be made. For now, one of the investors agreed for investing in the construction of the terminal.”

News.Az

