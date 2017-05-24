Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
Russia’s IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan

Russian airline IrAero will launch a new Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku flight in June, Interfax reported citing IrAero May 24.

IrAero will launch the first Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku and Baku-Krasnoyarsk-Irkutsk flights on June 4, Trend reports.

The flights will be operated using Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.

IrAero is an airline based in Irkutsk, Russia. It is engaged in regular, charter and cargo transportations in Russia, CIS countries and China.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      