Russia’s IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan
- 24 May 2017 17:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121973
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/russias-iraero-to-launch-flights-to-azerbaijan Copied
Russian airline IrAero will launch a new Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku flight in June, Interfax reported citing IrAero May 24.
IrAero will launch the first Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku and Baku-Krasnoyarsk-Irkutsk flights on June 4, Trend reports.
The flights will be operated using Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.
IrAero is an airline based in Irkutsk, Russia. It is engaged in regular, charter and cargo transportations in Russia, CIS countries and China.
News.Az