Russia’s IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan

Russia’s IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian airline IrAero will launch a new Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku flight in June, Interfax reported citing IrAero May 24.

IrAero will launch the first Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku and Baku-Krasnoyarsk-Irkutsk flights on June 4, Trend reports.

The flights will be operated using Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.

IrAero is an airline based in Irkutsk, Russia. It is engaged in regular, charter and cargo transportations in Russia, CIS countries and China.

News.Az

News.Az