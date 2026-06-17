Russia’s Lavrov expresses full support for US–Iran MoU in call with Araghchi

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to discuss the US–Iran memorandum of understanding, as well as regional and bilateral issues, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Lavrov welcomed the finalisation of the text of the memorandum and reaffirmed Russia’s full support for its implementation, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The memorandum, reached on 15 June as part of efforts described by Iranian media as aimed at ending the Iran–US conflict, is scheduled to be signed on Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland. The ceremony is expected to be attended by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance.

During the conversation, Araghchi outlined details of the agreement and stressed that the United States bears responsibility for ensuring its proper implementation. He also reiterated Tehran’s position calling for a complete halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Lavrov, for his part, expressed support for the agreement and confirmed Russia’s backing for its implementation.

Both ministers emphasised the importance of international support, including from the United Nations Security Council, and underlined the need for continued diplomatic coordination among regional states to strengthen peace and stability.

They also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to follow up on the issues raised.

Separately, Araghchi told foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Tuesday, 16 June, that the agreement would enter into force on Friday, adding that a new round of Iran–US negotiations aimed at reaching a final deal would begin the same day. He also warned that any Israeli military action against Lebanon or continued occupation of its territory would be considered a violation of the memorandum.

News.Az