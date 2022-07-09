Russia's McDonald's replacement runs low on fries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some restaurants in the newly opened "Tasty and that's it" fast food chain, which replaced McDonald's in Russia, will temporarily stop serving fries, News.az reports citing Russian media.

A shortage of the correct variety of potatoes means diners will have to find a different side dish to accompany their burgers and nuggets.

The company says it expects to have fries back on the menu by autumn.

McDonald's pulled out of Russia in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.

The American fast food giant sold its restaurants to a Russian businessman, and in June several of its outlets reopened under the name "Vkusno i Tochka", which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

But a month after opening, one of the key items on the menu is in short supply. "Rustic potatoes" - a thicker-cut version of the traditional French fry - may also be unavailable.

News.Az