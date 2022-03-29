Russia’s presidential aide calls Istanbul talks with Ukraine ‘constructive’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s presidential aide said Moscow-Kyiv talks held on Tuesday in Turkiye’s Istanbul city were constructive, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Vladimir Medinsky said he will convey Ukraine’s proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“A meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible at the same time as the initial signing of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine at the level of foreign ministries,” the presidential aide said.

Medinsky noted that the Russian delegation had received written proposals from Ukraine confirming its desire for neutral and non-nuclear status.

The first day of a new round of Turkiye-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defense, Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the parliamentary faction of the "Servant of the People."

The Russian delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky includes Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Ahead of the talks, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is also attending the talks.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, and the last talks were held via video link on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.

News.Az