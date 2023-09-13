Russia’s Putin meets with North Korea’s Kim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would discuss Pyongyang’s satellite program, among other issues, as they met on Wednesday (13 September) at a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, News.Az reports citing Euractiv.

When asked whether the two leaders would talk about obtaining supplies from the North to replenish Moscow’s dwindling stock of weapons and ammunition, Putin said they would discuss “all issues”. Washington and its allies believe defence cooperation is a top agenda item for the meeting.

“I am glad to see you,” Putin said as he shook Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds, welcoming him at Vostochny Cosmodrome, a modern space launch facility in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Kim, speaking through an interpreter, thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.

The summit between the leaders of the two countries, which have become increasingly isolated internationally, is being watched closely by Washington and allies, who suspect they could agree to trade arms and defence technology.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Kim would provide weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has expended vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

The choice to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome – a symbol of Russia’s ambitions as a space power – was notable, as North Korea twice failed to launch reconnaissance satellites in the past four months.

“That’s why we came here,” Putin said, when asked by reporters whether Russia would help Kim build satellites. “The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering; they are also trying to develop space.”

Kim has made it a top priority to launch a spy satellite, as he pushes his nuclear-armed country to step up the development of ballistic missiles, drones and attack submarines.

News.Az

