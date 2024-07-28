Russia’s Putin threatens ‘countermeasures’ to US missile deployment in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will stop observing its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles if US long-range weapons are deployed in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The statement by the US administration and the German government on the plans of deploying American long-range precision missile systems in Germany from 2026 draws attention," the Russian leader said in a speech at the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg.As the Russian leader stressed, "Russian state and military command facilities, administrative-industrial centers and defense infrastructure" will come within the range of such weapons."The fly-in time of such missiles that can be eventually equipped with nuclear warheads will constitute about 10 minutes to reach targets on our territory," the head of state said."If the United States carries through these plans, we will consider ourselves to be free from our unilateral moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range strike weapons, including measures to raise the capabilities of coastal defense troops of our Navy," Putin stressed.Russia is already completing the development of such missile systems, the head of state said."Today we are at the final stage of developing a number of such systems." "We will take measures in kind to deploy them, taking into account the moves by the United States and its minions in Europe and other regions of the world," the Russian leader said.As Putin pointed out, "earlier, during drills, the United States already practiced relocating Typhon missile systems from its territory to Denmark and the Philippines."In the Russian leader’s opinion, "this situation is reminiscent of the events of the Cold War period" related to the deployment of US Pershing intermediate-range missiles in Europe.

News.Az