Russia’s Su-35 prevents Estonia from seizing tanker in Baltic Sea

Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet thwarted an attempt by Estonia to seize a Russian tanker under the Gabon flag in the Baltic Sea.

The tanker was heading to a Russian port, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

An Estonian military helicopter and boat began to approach the tanker, but the tanker crew refused to let the military on board. The sailors' main argument was the Russian Su-35, which was near the vessel.

Western media recently reported that the EU was going to block the Baltic Sea for 50 tankers involved in the trade of Russian oil.

In addition, on May 14, the EU aggreed on the 17th sanctions package, which targets 189 oil tankers for participating in the transportation of Russian oil.

News.Az