+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior executives from at least three of Russia’s “systemically important” banks have privately discussed requesting a state bailout within the next year if deteriorating loan quality worsens.

Behind the scenes, some of Russia’s largest lenders are concerned that a far higher share of loans could default than official data suggests. If these fears materialize, potential losses could force banks to seek assistance from the Russian central bank, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The concerns come as Russia’s economy strains under wartime spending and sanctions, with soaring inflation and elevated interest rates putting pressure on the banking sector.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina has repeatedly assured that Russia’s banking system remains “well capitalized.” Official data continues to project stability, even as analysts warn of deeper structural weaknesses.

In June, the Bank of Russia cut its key interest rate from 21% to 20%, marking the first reduction since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The move followed political pressure, as the Kremlin faces rising economic challenges.

Experts warn that Russia’s heavy defense spending, combined with Western sanctions and volatile oil prices, could push the economy toward overheating.

George Barros of the Institute for the Study of War cautioned last month:

“I suspect what will happen one day at the current rate is a Russian bank will have to default on its debt and that will trigger some sort of financial meltdown.”

The financial uncertainty coincides with growing Western economic pressure. On July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump warned of imposing 100% “secondary” tariffs unless President Vladimir Putin agrees to a negotiated settlement within 50 days.

News.Az