Rutte warns EU: breaking away from NATO could backfire on Europe's security - VIDEO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks as he meets members of the Bosnian tripartite presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic, Zeljko Komsic and Denis Becirevic, during a visit to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Amel Emric

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has issued a sharp warning to European leaders, cautioning that attempts to build an independent EU defense system outside the alliance could weaken Europe rather than strengthen it, News.Az reports, citing The Times of India.

Speaking against growing discussions in Brussels on developing autonomous EU military structures, Rutte stressed that transatlantic unity remains the foundation of Europe’s safety. According to him, “going solo” could undermine deterrence and complicate coordination in case of crisis.

The debate intensified as some European politicians push for greater strategic independence amid uncertainty in U.S. policy and global tensions. However, Rutte insists that NATO, backed by the United States, continues to be the main security pillar for Europe.

He noted that the EU should increase defense spending and expand its capabilities — but only as part of NATO, not as a parallel alternative. Analysts believe his message is directed at politicians promoting the idea of a fully separate European army.

The statement comes amid heightened global risks, pressure on military budgets, and ongoing discussions over responsibility-sharing within the alliance.

News.Az