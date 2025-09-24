Over 300 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 300 illegal Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive day of mass incursions during the Jewish New Year holiday, according to the Islamic Waqf Authority.

The Waqf Authority reported that 328 settlers entered the site in the morning under heavy Israeli police protection to perform religious rituals, with additional groups expected after midday prayers. Extremist Jewish groups had called for large-scale visits during the three-day holiday, which began Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Over the previous two days, a total of 843 settlers stormed the mosque compound, conducting prayers, rituals, and special dances on its eastern side.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims, while Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, claiming it as the location of two ancient Jewish temples. Israeli authorities have allowed settler groups to enter the compound under police escort since 2003. Palestinians say these incursions, particularly during Jewish holidays, are part of Israel’s broader effort to Judaize East Jerusalem and erase its Arab and Islamic character.

Since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 1,044 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers.

In July 2025, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

