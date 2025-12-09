Ryanair cuts 1 million seats from Brussels winter schedule

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair announced on Tuesday that it will remove 1 million seats and 20 routes from its 2026/27 Brussels winter schedule, following Belgium’s decision to raise taxes on air passenger tickets starting in 2027.

The Irish budget airline said the planned increase — which will lift the tax to 10 euros ($11.64) per ticket — makes flying from Belgian airports less competitive and forces carriers to pass higher costs on to passengers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The carrier, which operates extensively from Brussels Airport and Brussels South Charleroi Airport, warned that the tax hike could damage local tourism and reduce passenger traffic. Ryanair has repeatedly criticised Belgium’s aviation taxes, saying they undermine low-fare travel and limit airline growth.

Belgian authorities have defended the increase as part of a broader environmental and fiscal policy aimed at reducing emissions and ensuring airlines contribute fairly to national revenues.

Ryanair is expected to announce updated timetables for affected routes in the coming months.

News.Az