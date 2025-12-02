Belgian police raid EU diplomatic service in fraud probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgian police have carried out raids on the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels and the College of Europe in Bruges as part of an investigation into suspected fraud involving EU-funded training programmes, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said on Tuesday.

Authorities detained three suspects as part of a probe into irregularities connected to a nine-month training programme for junior diplomats in 2021–22. The EEAS had issued the tender for the programme, which was ultimately awarded to the College of Europe, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Raids took place at several EEAS buildings, at the College of Europe, and at private homes linked to the suspects. The College of Europe, a prestigious postgraduate institute that prepares graduates for careers in EU institutions, declined to comment. The EEAS was also not immediately available for comment.

The European Commission said it had no remarks on the case. The EPPO stated it holds “strong suspicions” of fraud involving EU funds, but the investigation remains ongoing.

News.Az