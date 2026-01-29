Rybakina beats Pegula to reach Australian Open final

Rybakina will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final, setting up a rematch of the 2023 title clash, which she lost to Sabalenka, News.Az reports.

This time, the Kazakh star will have a chance to claim revenge.

The match was decided by a tense second-set tiebreak. Rybakina briefly faltered when a long return handed Pegula a second set point, but she saved it once again, this time with a strong serve. She then earned a fourth match point with another powerful delivery.

Rybakina finally sealed victory with a confident backhand winner down the line, closing out the match after a gripping tiebreak and confirming her place in the Australian Open final.