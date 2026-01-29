Yandex metrika counter

Rybakina beats Pegula to reach Australian Open final

Rybakina beats Pegula to reach Australian Open final
Photo: Reuters

Elena Rybakina defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) to book her place in the final of the Australian Open, reaching the championship match in Melbourne for the second time in her career.

Rybakina will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final, setting up a rematch of the 2023 title clash, which she lost to Sabalenka, News.Az reports.

This time, the Kazakh star will have a chance to claim revenge.

The match was decided by a tense second-set tiebreak. Rybakina briefly faltered when a long return handed Pegula a second set point, but she saved it once again, this time with a strong serve. She then earned a fourth match point with another powerful delivery.

Rybakina finally sealed victory with a confident backhand winner down the line, closing out the match after a gripping tiebreak and confirming her place in the Australian Open final.


By Nijat Babayev

