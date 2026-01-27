S. Korea approves military intel-sharing pact with Canada

The approval comes around three months after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed on the deal during their summit held in late October on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The agreement is designed to facilitate the sharing of classified military and defense-related information between the two sides, thereby strengthening mutual trust and operational coordination.

Under South Korean law, the pact does not require parliamentary ratification and is expected to take effect once both governments complete the necessary administrative procedures.

Once implemented, the agreement is expected to support broader cooperation in areas including defense procurement, industrial security, joint research, and operational coordination, according to a joint statement released following the October summit.

Seoul has been seeking to expand defense industry cooperation with Ottawa as it pursues opportunities linked to a multibillion-dollar Canadian submarine procurement project.

A South Korean consortium led by Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been shortlisted as a final contender for the project, alongside Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.