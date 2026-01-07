Russia deploys submarine to shield tanker from US seizure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has sent a diesel-electric submarine to escort an oil tanker suspected of illegally transporting Venezuelan crude, escalating tensions with the United States.

The tanker, previously known as Bella 1, drew the attention of US law enforcement over alleged ties to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a network of vessels used to move sanctioned oil. Sources cited by the newspaper say the ship was operating in international waters near Venezuela when US authorities began legal procedures to intercept it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Moscow responded by deploying a submarine to the area, effectively placing the tanker under military protection. The move signals Russia’s readiness to defend the cargo if necessary and marks a rare instance of Russian submarines escorting commercial vessels in the Western Hemisphere.

Analysts quoted by the WSJ say the operation serves multiple strategic goals for the Kremlin. Venezuela remains a key partner for Russia in exporting energy resources restricted by Western sanctions, making the protection of oil revenues a priority. At the same time, the visible presence of a Russian submarine close to US maritime zones sends a direct message to Washington about Moscow’s willingness to challenge American enforcement efforts.

While the Pentagon has not issued an official statement, defense sources say US forces are closely monitoring the submarine’s movements. Three US officials confirmed that Russia has demanded an end to the pursuit of the tanker, while the Russian Foreign Ministry has publicly criticized what it described as unlawful American actions.

The standoff comes as US President Donald Trump announced a full naval blockade targeting tankers carrying Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil under sanctions. He has instructed the Department of Defense and the Coast Guard to prepare plans to intercept vessels linked to sanctioned regimes in international waters, aiming to cut off revenue streams and intensify global sanctions pressure.

According to US officials, Washington was already preparing a large-scale operation in the Atlantic to seize a tanker suspected of transporting oil on behalf of sanctioned governments. The latest incident highlights how maritime enforcement has become a new flashpoint in the broader geopolitical confrontation over energy, sanctions, and military power projection.

