S. Korea's Lee vows ‘mutually beneficial’ U.S. trade deal, reaches out to N. Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday pledged to pursue a “mutually beneficial and sustainable” trade agreement with the United States, while also signaling a renewed push for peace and dialogue with North Korea.

Speaking at a press conference marking his first month in office, President Lee emphasized a pragmatic, interest-based approach to diplomacy as Seoul and Washington continue negotiations to reduce the 25% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S., ahead of a July 8 deadline set by President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

“We will put forth our best effort to produce mutually beneficial and sustainable outcomes in the Korea-U.S. trade negotiations,” Lee said during the event at the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae.

Turning to inter-Korean relations, Lee said his administration had taken a first step toward easing tensions by unilaterally suspending propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts along the border. He expressed hope that this goodwill gesture would foster a “virtuous cycle of peace.”

“Just as North Korea responded to the government’s recent preemptive suspension of propaganda broadcasts, a virtuous cycle of peace is possible,” Lee said. “We will reopen inter-Korean communication and pave the way for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation.”

Lee’s remarks come amid heightened diplomatic activity and as his administration seeks to balance economic pragmatism with regional security engagement.

