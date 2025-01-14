S. Korea to consider accepting captured N. Korean soldiers from Ukraine

The South Korean government plans to discuss with Ukraine the possibility of accepting North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine if they seek defection, the foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong made the remarks during a regular press briefing following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent revelation that two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukraine in Russia's western Kursk region while fighting for Moscow, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. In a video later shared by Zelenskyy, one of the North Korean soldiers was seen asking if Ukrainians were all good people and, after an interpreter replied positively, saying, "I want to live here.""As North Korean soldiers are our nationals according to the Constitution, (the government) plans to hold discussions with Ukraine if they request defection to South Korea," the spokesperson said.South Korea's Constitution defines the entire Korean Peninsula as its territory, effectively recognizing all residents on the peninsula as its nationals.The ministry spokesperson, however, stated that neither of the two captured soldiers has expressed an intention to defect to the South, adding that relevant South Korean authorities are currently in communication with Ukraine regarding matters concerning them.On Sunday, South Korea's spy agency confirmed Ukraine's capture of two North Korean soldiers last week and pledged close cooperation with its Ukrainian counterpart to continue sharing related information.North Korea is estimated to have sent some 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. Of those, 300 are believed to have been killed, with some 2,700 others wounded, according to the National Intelligence Service.

News.Az