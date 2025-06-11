S. Korean fighter jet damaged during drills in Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South Korean KF-16 fighter jet participating in the U.S.-led multinational Red Flag air exercise in Alaska has sustained damage, according to South Korea's Air Force.

The incident prompted an emergency escape by the pilots, who were confirmed to be safe, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The two pilots ejected themselves from the double-seat fighter after an emergency situation occurred at around 4 p.m. Tuesday (U.S. time) during takeoff from Eielson Air Force Base, according to the Air Force.

"The two pilots are safe and are being transferred to a nearby hospital," the armed service said in a notice.

In a separate statement, the U.S. 354th Fighter Wing said the incident site is on base within the fence line of the Eielson Air Force Base and that emergency crews are responding at the scene.

The Air Force plans to determine the exact cause of the incident under close cooperation with the U.S. side.

Launched in 1975, the Red Flag-Alaska exercise is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment, according to the U.S. military.

South Korea has deployed fighter jets to the exercise since 2013. This year, the South's Air Force mobilized 11 aircraft, including the KF-16 fighter and the KC-330 transport plane, and some 100 airmen.

News.Az