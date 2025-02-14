S. Koren court schedules another hearing for Yoon's impeachment

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's Constitutional Court said Friday it will hold an additional hearing for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial next week, selecting impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to testify as a witness.

The 10th formal hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, with Han, Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, and Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, chosen for witness examinations, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The announcement comes a day after the court said the trial's ninth hearing will take place Tuesday.

The court had previously rejected a request from Yoon's lawyers to call Han as a witness but accepted it after they again requested his presence.

Hong had testified at the court earlier this month, but Yoon's lawyers requested he appear again, raising doubt over his testimony.

Cho had also previously been selected as a witness but failed to appear twice, citing health reasons.

