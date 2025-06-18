S&P 500 rises despite Fed’s hawkish pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

The S&P 500 rose Wednesday, shrugging off the Federal Reserve’s outlook for fewer rate cuts next year after the central bank kept rates unchanged, News.az reports citing Investing.

At 2:28 p.m. ET (19:22 GMT), the rose 109 points, or 0.3%, the traded 0.3%, higher, and the gained 0.4%

Fed keeps rates steady, but trims rate cuts for next year

The to hold rates steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range, and signaled a hawkish tilt after forecasting fewer cuts next year amid concerns about slowing growth and faster inflation.

Fed members continue see the benchmark rate falling to 3.9% this year, maintaining forecast for two rate cuts. For 2026, the Fed now expects fewer rate cuts, forecast rates to fall to 3.6% in 2026, up from a prior forecast of 3.4% in March. For 2027, the committee revised its policy rate outlook higher, seeing rates falling to 3.4%, up from 3.1% previously.

Data released Wednesday showed that U.S. single-family increased 0.4% in May, but a sharp drop in for future construction pointed to subdued housing market conditions amid headwinds from tariffs and excess inventory of unsold homes.

The number of Americans filing fell last week, dropping 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000, but stayed at levels consistent with a further loss of labor market momentum in June.

Iranian leader raises Middle East tensions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to cast an overhang on investors, especially after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands for unconditional surrender in a statement read by a television presenter earlier Wednesday.

This marked his first public comments since Friday, when he delivered a speech after Israel began bombarding Iran.

"Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender," Khamenei stated.

The Supreme Leader emphasized that neither peace nor war could be imposed on the Islamic Republic, adding a direct warning to the United States.

"The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage," he said.

According to a Reuters report on Wednesday, President Trump and his team are evaluating several options, including potentially joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

In comments Wednesday morning, Trump said he may or may not strike Iran. He also stated that Iran is eager to engage in talks.

Banking sector in spotlight

The banking sector will be in focus Wednesday, after Bloomberg reported that top U.S. bank regulators intend to reduce a key capital buffer for the country’s biggest lenders, amid concerns that the buffer constrained their trading of U.S. Treasurys.

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, and the Comptroller of the Currency, plan to lower the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (ESLR) by up to 1.5 percentage points, Bloomberg said, citing people briefed on the plans. The ESLR could be lowered to a range of 3.5% to 4.5% from current levels of 5%.

The rule applies to the biggest U.S. banks, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: ), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: ), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: ).

The ESLR is a capital requirement for large, systematically important U.S. banks that ensures the lenders hold enough capital to act as a backstop against more risk-based capital holdings, and the ESLR could be lowered to a range of 3.5% to 4.5% from current levels of 5%.

Elsewhere, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:) stock inched higher after the exercise equipment and media company secured financing and cut costs over the past year or so to dilute concerns of bankruptcy.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:) stock edged higher after the toy manufacturer cut 3% of its global workforce in its latest cost-cutting effort amid higher U.S. tariffs on toys from China.

Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE:), meanwhile, jumped 20% adding to gains since making its positive stock market debut last week, after the Senate passed the ’GENIUS Act’, which sets up a regulatory framework around the approval and supervisions of U.S. issues of stablecoins-- a move that many expect could driver wider mainstream adoption.

News.Az