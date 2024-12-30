S7 flight makes emergency landing in Russia's Bratsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

An S7 aeroplane en route from South Sakhalinsk to Novosibirsk was forced to make an emergency landing at Bratsk Airport in the Irkutsk Region after a passenger passed away during the flight.

The aircraft operating flight 5258 experienced the medical emergency, which led to the passenger's death, prompting the emergency landing in Bratsk, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The plane had departed for Novosibirsk at 13:33 local time (09:33 Moscow time).

