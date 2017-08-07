Saakashvili faces 11 years of imprisonment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will face up to 11 years of imprisonment, the Prosecutor of the Georgian General Prosecutor's Office Natia Songulashvili said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

In 2014, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia brought several charges against Saakashvili in absentia. The charges include spending of public funding on personal needs, abuse of power during the dispersal of a demonstration on November 7th 2007, the beating of ex-deputy Valery Gelashvili, and raiding of Imedi TV, Gazeta.ru reported.

News.Az

News.Az