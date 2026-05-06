SaaS firms face existential risk from AI, warns Anthropic CEO

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Anthropic (ANTH.PVT) CEO Dario Amodei says software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that fail to evolve with artificial intelligence could face severe consequences, including the risk of collapse.

Amodei made the comments during a conversation with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon at Anthropic’s “The Briefing: Financial Services” event, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Sorkin initially asked Dimon how software companies might be affected as AI expands, before posing the same question to Amodei.

The Anthropic chief executive said companies can no longer rely on the complexity of their software as a protective moat against competitors.

“I think if your moat is ‘our software is complex and difficult to write, and we can write it, and others can’t match it,’ I think that’s going away,” Amodei said.

He added that the future of SaaS incumbents is uncertain, noting that while some companies may successfully adapt, others could lose significant market value or even go bankrupt.

“I don’t know what will happen to the group of today’s SaaS incumbents as a group that’s more indeterminate. I think individual SaaS companies, it’s very possible for them to lose market value, go bankrupt, completely, go bust, but it depends on the response,” he said.

Amodei also said some firms will recognise the shift early and pivot effectively, while others may be caught off guard.

“I think there are incumbents today that are going to see very clearly … the moats here are going away, we’re really going to pivot, and we’ll do better than we did before,” he said. “And there are others who are not going to pay attention, who are going to be blindsided, and, you know, they’re going to have a really bad time.”

However, some analysts argue that SaaS companies are more likely to integrate AI rather than be displaced by it, ensuring they remain competitive as customer demand evolves. Major players have already begun embedding AI into their platforms. Microsoft (MSFT), for example, offers its Copilot assistant across Microsoft 365, while Google (GOOG, GOOGL) integrates Gemini into Google Workspace.

Other companies are taking similar steps. ServiceNow (NOW) recently announced an AI agent designed to automate workflows, similar to offerings in the broader AI agent space.

Despite these efforts, some SaaS firms have faced stock market declines. ServiceNow shares are down 39% year to date, Snowflake (SNOW) has fallen 35%, and Thomson Reuters (TRI) is down 28%.

Microsoft has also experienced pressure, with its stock down 15% since the beginning of the year, amid broader concerns over software valuations and AI infrastructure capacity constraints.

News.Az