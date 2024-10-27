Yandex metrika counter

Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the parliamentary elections

Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the parliamentary elections

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has claimed widespread fraud in the country’s recent parliamentary elections, which saw the ruling "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" party win.

According to News.az, citing TASS, Zourabichvili, speaking at a briefing, asserted that as the country’s only remaining independent institution, she does not recognize the election results.

"We witnessed something highly unusual," Zourabichvili stated. "This was a total falsification, a theft of your votes on a massive scale, using every possible means to rig the election, as seen in our country or others."

