Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the parliamentary elections

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has claimed widespread fraud in the country’s recent parliamentary elections, which saw the ruling "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" party win.

According to News.az , citing TASS, Zourabichvili, speaking at a briefing, asserted that as the country’s only remaining independent institution, she does not recognize the election results."We witnessed something highly unusual," Zourabichvili stated. "This was a total falsification, a theft of your votes on a massive scale, using every possible means to rig the election, as seen in our country or others."

News.Az