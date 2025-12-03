Sam Altman faces new pressures at OpenAI

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is under intense pressure from three major fronts — Wall Street, users, and Google — all of which are challenging the stability of a company that once appeared untouchable.

Altman reportedly declared a “code red surge” this week, urging employees to focus on sharpening ChatGPT as competition heats up and criticism grows, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

1. Financial strain

OpenAI’s rapid growth has come with a massive price tag. The company underestimated ChatGPT’s global popularity — and the cost of training and running its models.

Now, with the Microsoft partnership restructured, OpenAI must generate significantly more revenue to support its ambitious infrastructure plans. The company has committed to $1.4 trillion in spending and hopes to add a gigawatt of capacity per week — an investment that has sparked criticism, skepticism, and concern about the AI industry’s financial bubble.

2. Safety concerns and user backlash

Altman has been increasingly surprised by how many people use ChatGPT as a therapist, partner, and emotional support tool.

OpenAI faces multiple lawsuits after users received harmful or inappropriate advice during crises. New parental controls and mental-health safeguards have been introduced, but the legal pressure continues.

The rollout of GPT-5 only intensified user frustration, with critics calling it “a lobotomized GPT-4o” and accusing the company of trying to police user behavior.

3. Google’s Gemini challenge

The biggest competitive threat is Google’s Gemini AI. After initially trailing OpenAI, Google has regained momentum with its Gemini 3 Pro model, now powering search and the Gemini app.

Industry leaders — including Salesforce’s Marc Benioff — have publicly praised Google’s progress, and Gemini’s market share and app downloads are rapidly closing in on ChatGPT.

The White House remains an unlikely safe zone. President Trump’s pro-AI policies have eased regulatory pressure, while longtime Altman critic Elon Musk has made little headway in slowing OpenAI’s rise.

Gemini’s momentum could reshape the AI landscape. With Google’s massive resources, data advantages, and global distribution, OpenAI’s next few months will determine whether Altman can stabilize the company — or risk losing the lead it created.

