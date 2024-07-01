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World Project
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World, the digital identity project backed by Sam Altman, announced on Friday its most significant upgrade to World ID, positioning it as a "full-stack proof of human" infrastructure designed for consumers, businesses, and AI agents.17 Apr 2026-23:52
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The World Bank has approved a $650 million loan to support the Istanbul Resilience Project, aimed at enhancing the city’s ability to prepare for and respond to disasters and climate-related risks.09 Aug 2025-10:50
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