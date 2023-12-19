Samara celebrates Days of Azerbaijani Culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Days of Azerbaijani Culture have been held in the Samara region of Russia. The event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the 20th anniversary of the “League of Samara Azerbaijanis”, News.az reports.

The organizers of the event held a round table on "Russia-Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow." A film presentation was held on the life and activities of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose fate was closely connected with Russia.

News.Az