Samsung launches Galaxy XR: First device running Android XR with Gemini AI

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XR today, the first device powered by Android XR, its new operating system for next-generation headsets and glasses.

Android XR blends Gemini AI’s helpfulness with an awareness of your surroundings, opening up new ways to interact with apps, games, and your digital environment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Galaxy XR offers an infinite screen experience, letting users seamlessly switch between immersive virtual environments and the real world. Navigation is intuitive, with control through voice, hand gestures, and eye tracking.

As an Android device, Galaxy XR supports millions of apps from Google Play, including reimagined Google apps, immersive experiences from developers, and apps from top streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, HBO Max, and Peacock. It also features games from studios like Mirrorscape, Owlchemy Labs, and Resolution Games, along with over 50 new XR experiences from companies including Adobe, Calm, Fox Sports, and MLB. Open standards like OpenXR, WebXR, and Unity ensure that even more innovative content is on the way.

Gemini AI enhances the experience by understanding your environment and activities in real time. For example, while watching a basketball highlight or a 3D video, Gemini can provide instant stats or relevant information, making your interactions smarter and more intuitive.

Key Features of Galaxy XR

Immersive Entertainment: Turn any room into a private theater with YouTube’s 180 and 360-degree VR content or a resizable Google TV screen. Google Photos allows 2D photos and videos to be converted into 3D memories for immersive viewing.

Ultimate Workspace: Open multiple apps at any size and arrange them around you. From Chrome tabs to Google Meet calls, Galaxy XR supports creative tools like Adobe Project Pulsar and TopHatch Concepts, plus full desktop experiences via keyboard, mouse, or PC pairing. Gemini AI can organize your workspace with simple voice commands.

Availability and Pricing: Galaxy XR is available starting today at $1,799 or $149/month, purchasable on Samsung.com or in Samsung Experience stores in the US and Korea. Demos are available in Samsung stores and select Google Stores in New York and California.

