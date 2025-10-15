Samsung sets date to unveil Moohan mixed reality headset

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung has officially teased its upcoming Project Moohan mixed reality headset, promising fans a closer look at the device next week.

The company announced a “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event scheduled for October 21 at 10 PM ET, where it will reveal further details about the headset, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

The headset will run on Android XR, a new mixed reality platform developed by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm, and Samsung says that it is “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the center of immersive, everyday experiences.” My colleague Victoria Song initially got to try the headset and Android XR in late 2024, and nearly a year later, it seems Samsung is ready for the headset’s full launch.

“Project Moohan is the groundbreaking first product built for the open and scalable Android XR platform, and it seamlessly blends everyday utility with immersive new experiences,” Samsung says. “This is where the true potential of XR comes alive, unlocking a whole new dimension of possibilities.”

The event is being announced as Apple is reportedly close to launching a new version of its Vision Pro headset that’s powered by a faster chip. A headset that looks to be a new Vision Pro has also appeared in FCC filings. But Apple may be starting to look beyond headsets toward a new type of product; it has apparently sidelined work on a lighter version of the Vision Pro to prioritize development on smart glasses instead.

News.Az