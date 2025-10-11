Samsung ordered to pay $445.5 million in US patent infringement case

The verdict, delivered on Friday, found that Samsung infringed on patents owned by Collision related to 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi communication technologies.

A federal jury in Marshall, Texas, has ruled that Samsung Electronics must pay nearly $445.5 million in damages to Collision Communications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters .

The jury said that Samsung's laptops, Galaxy smartphones and other wireless-enabled devices infringe four Collision patents. The verdict is one of several nine-figure patent infringement verdicts that Samsung has been hit with in the same Marshall, Texas court in recent years.

Spokespeople and attorneys for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Peterborough, New Hampshire-based Collision sued Samsung in 2023 for infringing patents related to improving wireless network efficiency. Collision said in the lawsuit that the patents stemmed from research conducted by defense contractor BAE Systems, which is not involved in the case.

Samsung denied the allegations and argued that the patents were invalid.