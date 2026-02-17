Samsung teases privacy feature ahead of Galaxy S26 Ultra launch

In a short teaser video titled “We don’t scroll and tell,” released on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, Samsung depicts a commuter attempting to glance at another passenger’s smartphone screen. A toggle labeled “Zero-Peeking Privacy” then appears, after which the display turns black to outside viewers, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The feature is designed to prevent so-called “shoulder surfing” by limiting the angles from which the screen content is visible. According to Samsung, the technology narrows the light paths emitted from the display so that only someone directly in front of the device can clearly see what’s on screen. Anyone viewing from the side or at an angle would see a darkened display.

In a related blog post, Samsung said the privacy setting could also be applied selectively to specific parts of the screen — such as a keyboard, password entry field, or banking app — rather than blacking out the entire display.

Samsung confirmed last week that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. The company is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4.

Industry expectations suggest that the Galaxy S26 series will focus on incremental hardware improvements and user experience refinements, rather than dramatic design changes.