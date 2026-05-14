AI boom puts SK Hynix on the cusp $1 trillion market value

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SK Hynix (000660.KS), opens new tab is on the verge of topping a $1 trillion market value, just weeks after Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab crossed the milestone, as strong demand for ​artificial intelligence places South Korea at the heart of Asia's AI boom.

SK ‌Hynix shares have risen more than 200% this year, after rising an eye-watering 274% in 2025, driven by AI-related demand for both conventional memory chips and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used ​in AI servers , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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If SK Hynix joins Samsung above the trillion-dollar threshold, South ​Korea would become the first country outside the United States to ⁠have more than one trillion-dollar company.

"The market is running on FOMO sentiments, ​especially on AI-related names in Japan and Korea," said Fabien Yip, market analyst at ​IG in Sydney.

Samsung became Korea's first trillion-dollar company earlier this month, although Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW), opens new tab remains Asia's biggest company by market value at over $1.83 trillion.

The three chipmakers and their record earnings have ​put the spotlight on their critical role in the global AI supply chain.

South ​Korea's benchmark KOSPI (.KS11), opens new tab index has climbed in near-vertical fashion, hitting record highs as foreign investors ‌both ⁠big and small have poured into chipmakers.

The index is up more than 86% this year, after soaring 75% in 2025 in its strongest annual performance since 1999. Since the start of 2025, the KOSPI has been the best-performing major stock market ​in the world.

SK ​Hynix, worth less ⁠than $100 billion 16 months ago, is now closing in on the market values of retail giant Walmart (WMT.O), opens new tab and Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), opens new tab, ​the investment vehicle of the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

On Thursday, ​SK Hynix ⁠shares edged down 0.48% while Samsung rose more than 3% to a record high, in a broader market that was up 0.9% - not far from the record high ⁠it ​reached earlier this week. SK Hynix's market cap ​was roughly at $948 billion, based on Wednesday's price and exchange rate.

News.Az