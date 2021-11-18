Samuel Eto'o to run for Cameroon football presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o officially submitted his candidacy on Wednesday to run for the presidency of Cameroon Football Federation, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Eto'o drew a large crowd eager to watch him as he arrived at the Cameroonian federation's offices in the capital Yaounde to submit his candidacy for the next month's Cameroon football elections.

"I am looking forward to rebuilding Cameroonian football and giving the game the grandeur it deserves," the former Barcelona star told reporters after submitting his candidacy.

Eto'o will face incumbent president Seidou Mbombo Njoya in the election which is scheduled for December 11.

News.Az