WNBA star Tina Charles retires after 14 seasons

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Tina Charles, the WNBA’s all-time leader in rebounds and field goals across a 14-season career, has announced her retirement from professional basketball, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Charles, 37, shared the news in a social media post on Tuesday, reflecting on “fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game.”

She said she had experienced both the highest and lowest moments during her journey and expressed gratitude for all of it.

She added that there comes a time to reassess one’s path, noting that not everything or everyone is meant to remain part of the entire journey. For her, growth required honesty and recognizing when her impact was being called in a new direction.

Although Charles did not win a WNBA championship during her career, which included stints with six teams, she achieved major success at other levels. She captured two national titles with UConn Huskies and earned three Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Charles concludes her career ranked second on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list with 8,396 points, trailing only Diana Taurasi. She also retires as the league’s career leader in rebounds with 4,262 and field goals with 3,364.

News.Az