Santorini fears impact on summer tourism as earthquakes strike island

February marks the unofficial beginning of the tourist season on the Greek island of Santorini, as the first cruise ships are set to arrive and the Easter holidays draw closer.

But with thousands of earthquakes shaking the island since January and experts unable to say when they will end, one cruise has already turned away and there are fears that the island's most important industry could be facing a difficult year, News.Az reports citing BBC.

"In the past two days, we have seen a drop in bookings, but we hope this will be short-lived," says Antonis Pagonis, president of Greece's Association of Hoteliers.

But even if tourists don't choose to go elsewhere this year, hotels still face the prospect of not having enough staff to serve their guests come summer.

Santorini - one of Greece's most visited islands - relies heavily on seasonal workers from other parts of Greece and abroad, who help the permanent population of just over 15,000 to serve tens of thousands of tourists on the island each day in peak season.

But the uncertainty over how the tremors will affect tourist numbers has forced some workers to reconsider their options this summer.

"It's not that I'm afraid of earthquakes - Santorini always shakes," says Manos, who has spent the past five summers working as a bartender on the island.

His job is demanding, with crowds swelling during the peak tourist season, but the financial rewards have always made it worthwhile. This year he fears that won't be the case.

"I'm worried there won't be enough tourists. If the season is weak, I might not make as much money, or they might not need me for the whole summer. I can't take that risk."

Instead, Manos says he has taken a job in Corfu and won't be returning to Santorini this year.

And it isn't only in summer that the island requires a temporary workforce - now is the time that construction workers are needed to refurbish hotels ahead of the summer.

That work has ground to a halt because of safety concerns over the quakes, and hotel owners - concerned that workers will go elsewhere - are pushing for the government to continue paying most of their salary until work can start again.

"We have submitted a series of proposals to the government to support both the existing workforce on the island and those looking to work during the season," says Mr Pagonis.

He adds that the government has responded positively, but "it remains to be seen whether these measures will be implemented".

While Greek authorities have been quick to respond to the risks posed by the tremors - placing rescue teams on Santorini and introducing a state of emergency to expedite aid - some in the tourism industry argue that this needs to be followed up with investment in the island's infrastructure.

"The challenges won't disappear once the earthquakes stop," says Margarita Karamolegkou, who owns four hotels in Santorini.

"During the season, the island sees 70,000 workers and 160,000 visitors daily. While the state has acted quickly in response to the earthquake, we have long been asking for improvements such as a new port."

There are also calls for stricter regulations on private rental properties, which may not meet the same safety standards as the island's hotels.

Santorini accounts for around 2.5% of Greece's gross domestic product (GDP), generating an estimated €5.9bn (£4.9bn) annually.

While there have been no cancellations so far, hoteliers are reporting a decline in bookings and industry professionals warn that if the situation persists for another month, the impact on businesses could be severe.

During a visit to the island on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the importance of protecting Santorini's reputation, describing it as "an iconic tourist destination" and saying: "It is our duty to protect it, preserve its reputation, and ensure that 2025 is another excellent year for tourism."

Ms Karamolegkou, whose four hotels employ 120 staff, acknowledges the challenges and admits that if the tremors continue much longer, she may have to delay opening her hotels and businesses. But she remains optimistic about the future of the island's most important industry.

"We have been in this business for decades, operating at the highest level. I am confident that even with fewer staff, our services will remain exceptional."

News.Az