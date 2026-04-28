Yandex metrika counter

Sapphire Foods swings to quarterly loss as costs weigh on KFC and Pizza Hut operator

  • World
  • Share
Sapphire Foods swings to quarterly loss as costs weigh on KFC and Pizza Hut operator
Photo: Trading View

Sapphire Foods, the Indian operator of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, reported a consolidated loss for the fourth quarter.

 The franchisee for US-based Yum Brands faced a sharp downturn compared to its performance in the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

For the March quarter, the company reported a consolidated net loss of 126.1 million rupees ($1.33 million). This is a significant shift from the previous year, when Sapphire Foods posted a profit of 17.9 million rupees. The results highlight a challenging end to the fiscal year for one of India's largest restaurant operators.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      