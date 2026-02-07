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Rupees
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Indian on-demand home services platform Snabbit announced on Tuesday that it has secured $56 million in a funding round led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments, and Bertelsmann India Investments.28 Apr 2026-13:49
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Sapphire Foods, the Indian operator of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, reported a consolidated loss for the fourth quarter.28 Apr 2026-13:44
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India plans to achieve the capability to design and manufacture chips required for nearly 70 to 75 percent of domestic applications by 2029, an article published by the federal government's publicity wing, the Press Information Bureau, said on Saturday.07 Feb 2026-19:05
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