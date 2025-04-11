Satellite images reveal US aircraft carrier in Red Sea leads operation against Houthis

This image captured on April 8 by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellites shows the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman operating in the Red Sea amid U.S. airstrikes on Houthi-held positions in Yemen. Photo: European Space Agency

New satellite images have revealed the presence of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, as it leads a military operation against the Houthi group in Yemen, which has been under a month-long barrage of air attacks.

The images show the Truman at the forefront of the campaign, which aims to counter the Houthi threat in the region, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

Conflict in the Red Sea region threatens a vital global shipping route. The United States, in the name of maintaining regional stability and defending ally Israel, has stepped up efforts against the Houthi group — which it labels a terrorist organization.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed the destruction of the Houthi group in Yemen following their launch of hundreds of missiles at ships in the Red Sea. The group has also been backed by Iran, with which the United States is at odds over its nuclear program.

The Houthis have continued to launch missiles against the American naval vessels in the Red Sea and towards Israel despite more than three weeks of U.S. airstrikes.

The group, known as Ansar Allah, said it had increased its targeting of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its affiliated warships with ballistic and cruise missiles. There have been no reports of damage. The Houthis have further claimed to have shot down several American MQ-9 Reaper drones.

This image captured on April 8 by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellites shows the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Harry S. Truman, top left, operating in the Red Sea amid U.S. airstrikes on Houthi-held positions in Yemen. Photo: European Space Agency

Because of tensions over the Iranian nuclear program, the U.S. has increased its military presence in the region, deploying B-2 bombers and with an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson set to join the USS Harry S. Truman. U.S.-Iran talks are due at the weekend and Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if no deal can be reached.

