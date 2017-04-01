+ ↺ − 16 px

Saturday is election silence day in Armenia. Any campaigning by the political forces running for parliament in the country is banned from this day on until the end of voting, on Sunday at 8pm.

The election for the 6th convocation National Assembly of Armenia will be conducted on Sunday, news.am reports. On that day 2,009 election precincts will be open from 8am to 8pm, Armenia Time; there will be no voting abroad.

News.Az

