Saudi Arabia announces the reopening of its embassy in Kabul

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it has resumed operations at its diplomatic mission in Kabul, more than three years after withdrawing its diplomats following the chaos surrounding the Taliban's rise to power, News.Az citing the Voice of America .

"Based on the keenness of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the Kingdom's mission in Kabul as of December 22, 2024," the Saudi embassy in Kabul said on X.The Saudi foreign ministry did not immediately respond to AFP's questions about the level of Saudi representation in Kabul.Saudi Arabia announced on August 15, 2021 that it had withdrawn its diplomats from Kabul due to the "unstable situation" following the Taliban's return to power following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.In November 2021, Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of consular services in Afghanistan, where the Saudi Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is providing humanitarian aid.The Taliban government is not recognized by any country.Saudi Arabia is one of three countries, along with the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, to recognize the former Taliban government, which was overthrown in the U.S. invasion in 2001.

