Saudi Arabia authorizes retaliation against Iran
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has authorized a military response to any further Iranian attacks, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The crown prince described the recent strikes as “cowardly,” stating that Iran was aware Saudi airspace had not been used to launch attacks against it.
He warned that Saudi Arabia would respond if additional attacks occur.
CNN also reported that the crown prince secured full backing from U.S. President Donald Trump for the kingdom’s position.
