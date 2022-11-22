Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in World Cup shocker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to beat Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener, News.Az reports.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored outstanding individual goals to give Saudi Arabia a startling victory against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Argentina were on course to match Italy's record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home a 10th-minute penalty.

News.Az