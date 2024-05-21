Saudi Arabia calls for establishment of Global Humanitarian Aviation Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called for the establishment of a Global Humanitarian Aviation Council.

During the second day of the Future Aviation Forum held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, proposed the council to facilitate and protect humanitarian aid transported by air, the Saudi Press Agency reported.He highlighted the need for the council to bring together the aviation community, humanitarian organizations and governments.According to the proposal, all programs of the council should be protected by international humanitarian law.He added that the council should help facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid by ensuring unrestricted access to airports, air corridors, and refueling facilities for aid-carrying aircraft.It will eliminate all fees and taxes imposed on aircraft transporting aid and simplify the aid delivery process, according to him.

